Spotlight: El Pueblo

El Pueblo’s sign says it is a grocery as well as a restaurant, but unless I missed something I saw nothing in the way of a market. It operates as a quick-serve — order at the counter and the friendly staff member will bring your food to you when ready.

What the sign should say is: We serve authentic and good Mexican food

I chose No. 4 on the menu, the Chilaquiles.

As is traditional in Mexico, the chilaquiles is available with a red or green sauce and a choice of meat. It’s a simple dish with squares of tortillas as the base, with sauce, meat and cheese on top.

I cheated. I got the green sauce and requested some red on the side. I pretended it was to go with the pork taco I also ordered.

I liked it all. The chilaquiles had just the right soft and crunchy texture in the tortillas, and the meat topping was ample.

The taco was served in a double soft corn tortilla with moist pulled pork and just a bit of fresh cilantro. A lime wedge was provided for a bit of a citrus splash.

Even the sides were good, including the dense mound of refried beans and the rice that my fellow customer had asked for. You may have heard me lament about the general poor state of Mexican or Spanish rice in this town. El Pueblo’s could serve as a guide to other Mexican restaurants — not too dry, not too moist, just a few bits of carrots and tomato for coloring. It’s even made prettier with the slices of fresh avocado draped over it.

It’s a pleasant but small dining area, painted brightly with colorful murals and bunting.

El Pueblo’s fast-food type booths aren’t the most comfortable, but they’re fine for a quick meal.