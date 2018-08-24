Spotlight: Earth From Above

Sometimes it’s good to step back and take a look at the big picture, right? What about a look from space?

Earth From Space is a 20 poster exhibition that features images and text from the popular Smithsonian museum exhibition of the same name.

The exhibit presents large color reproductions of images captured by high-tech satellites constantly circling the globe, recording conditions and events that are nearly impossible to document on the planet’s surface.

Orange County Library System’s Michael Donahue joins the program to talk about the exhibit.