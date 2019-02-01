 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Doug Rhodehamel’s Playful “Plankton” Art Show

A sample of Doug Rhodehamel's playful "Plankton" (Photo courtesy of Doug Rhodehamel)

If you’ve lived in Orlando for any length of time, you’ve probably seen the work of artist Doug Rhodehamel, even if you don’t know it.

Remember those mushrooms made of brown paper bags that popped up all over town for years? That was Rhodehamel’s SPORE project, an awareness program to support creativity and art education that wound up spreading around the world…along with the mushrooms.

That’s right. He was “pop-up” before “pop-up” was cool. Same goes for his artistic repurposing of recycled and surplus materials to make everything from cute robots to surreal submarines.

His new art exhibit is opening at Stardust Video & Coffee this weekend. It’s called “Plankton”…and it’s part science, part whimsy, and all creativity.

Rhodehamel’s tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about his art and the origins of his playful Plankton.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Learn more about Doug Rhodehamel’s art on his website.

Find information about Rhodehamel’s art show “Plankton” on the Facebook event page.

 


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

