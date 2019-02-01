Spotlight: Doug Rhodehamel’s Playful “Plankton” Art Show

If you’ve lived in Orlando for any length of time, you’ve probably seen the work of artist Doug Rhodehamel, even if you don’t know it.

Remember those mushrooms made of brown paper bags that popped up all over town for years? That was Rhodehamel’s SPORE project, an awareness program to support creativity and art education that wound up spreading around the world…along with the mushrooms.

That’s right. He was “pop-up” before “pop-up” was cool. Same goes for his artistic repurposing of recycled and surplus materials to make everything from cute robots to surreal submarines.

His new art exhibit is opening at Stardust Video & Coffee this weekend. It’s called “Plankton”…and it’s part science, part whimsy, and all creativity.

Rhodehamel’s tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston about his art and the origins of his playful Plankton.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Learn more about Doug Rhodehamel’s art on his website.

Find information about Rhodehamel’s art show “Plankton” on the Facebook event page.