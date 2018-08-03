 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: DeLand Exhibit Highlights Florida Artist Robert Huff’s Life’s Work

Photo courtesy of Museum of Art - DeLand.

Pam Coffman, curator of education at The Museum of Art DeLand, has seen a lot of art. The exhibit “Robert Huff: Retrospective” is one of her favorites. Huff was an influential artist in south Florida.

The show features a wide range of Huff’s work: sculpture, print making, painting and drawing. Huff had a love of landscape and architecture. His family was in the construction and landscaping business.

“He always grew up around tools and around building and in fact, he said when he was little they would go out in the workshop and he would make his toys because he was always building things, so that was his big impetus and his big influence in his life,” said Coffman.

Huff was interested in the juxtaposition of man-made forms and the free-flowing forms we find in nature.

The exhibit closes August 12. Hear more about it in the audio player above.

 


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

