Spotlight: DeLand Exhibit Highlights Florida Artist Robert Huff’s Life’s Work

Pam Coffman, curator of education at The Museum of Art DeLand, has seen a lot of art. The exhibit “Robert Huff: Retrospective” is one of her favorites. Huff was an influential artist in south Florida.

The show features a wide range of Huff’s work: sculpture, print making, painting and drawing. Huff had a love of landscape and architecture. His family was in the construction and landscaping business.

“He always grew up around tools and around building and in fact, he said when he was little they would go out in the workshop and he would make his toys because he was always building things, so that was his big impetus and his big influence in his life,” said Coffman.

Huff was interested in the juxtaposition of man-made forms and the free-flowing forms we find in nature.

The exhibit closes August 12. Hear more about it in the audio player above.