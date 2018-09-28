Spotlight: “Dangerous Women” Exhibit At Cornell Fine Arts Museum

The #MeToo movement has triggered a re-examination of social power dynamics.

It’s also offered a new lens through which to view historical works of art.

Ena Heller, director of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College, talked to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the exhibit ‘Dangerous Women: Selections from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.