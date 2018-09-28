 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: “Dangerous Women” Exhibit At Cornell Fine Arts Museum

by (WMFE)
Image: ‘Judith with the Head of Holofernes,’ painted by Francesco Cairo, circa 1633. Photo courtesy of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Cornell Fine Arts Museum

The #MeToo movement has triggered a re-examination of social power dynamics.

It’s also offered a new lens through which to view historical works of art.

Ena Heller, director of the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College, talked to 90.7’s Matthew Peddie about the exhibit ‘Dangerous Women: Selections from the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art’.

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

