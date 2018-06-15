Spotlight: Curiosity Market, Anderson Cooper, Holocaust Exhibit and Puppy Yoga

Some of the finest oddities dealers and artists from around the state are selling bone art, taxidermy, wet specimens, antiques, Jewelry, and more inside a brewery! Meet fellow collectors and talk shop at the Orlando Oddities and Curiosities Market Saturday 1 to 6 at Hourglass Brewing.

Join Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for an unscripted, uncensored and unforgettable night of conversation with the two interviewing themselves and taking questions from the audience. An Intimate Evening with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen is Saturday 8 to 10pm at Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Explore the history of the early 20th-century international eugenics movement and the complicity of physicians and scientists in Nazi racial policies. This exhibition challenges us to reflect on the present-day interest in genetic manipulation that promotes the possibility of human perfection. The exhibition Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race is on display Sunday 1pm to 4pm at Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center.

Discover the true meaning of downward dog by taking a 60 minute yoga class in a room filled with puppies and dogs roaming freely! Come prepared for sniffs, licks, kisses, and cuddles. All the dogs are available for adoption. Poses For Pups: A Rescue Yoga Event is Saturday 11 to 12:30 at Peaceful Peacock Orlando.