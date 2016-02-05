 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: Cu Dubh Brings Bagpipes And Drums To Brevard Renaissance Fair

Cu Dubh performing at WMFE.

The Brevard Renaissance Fair is entering its second and final weekend at Wickham Park. This is the fair’s first year, and thousands of people have already turned out to soak up the atmosphere, see the jousts and performers…and hear the music.

Cu Dubh (Scottish Gaelic for “black dog”) is a bagpipe-and-drum band playing at the fair. The band includes drummer David Macejka, bagpipe player Mike McNutt, and fire dancer Christine Najarian. Other musicians and performers join the band during appearances at various events around the country.

“It’s been great,” said Macejka of Cu Dubh’s experience at the Brevard Renaissance Fair. “It’s their first year, so it’s great to see a new fair kind of be born and it’s great to have it be part of the local community. History, education, and arts – all kind of together.”

90.7’s Nicole Creston talked to the band, in studio and out of costume (there’s a distinct visual component to the band’s live performance). Listen to their conversation in the audio player above this post.


