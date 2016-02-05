Spotlight: Cu Dubh Brings Bagpipes And Drums To Brevard Renaissance Fair

The Brevard Renaissance Fair is entering its second and final weekend at Wickham Park. This is the fair’s first year, and thousands of people have already turned out to soak up the atmosphere, see the jousts and performers…and hear the music.

Cu Dubh (Scottish Gaelic for “black dog”) is a bagpipe-and-drum band playing at the fair. The band includes drummer David Macejka, bagpipe player Mike McNutt, and fire dancer Christine Najarian. Other musicians and performers join the band during appearances at various events around the country.

“It’s been great,” said Macejka of Cu Dubh’s experience at the Brevard Renaissance Fair. “It’s their first year, so it’s great to see a new fair kind of be born and it’s great to have it be part of the local community. History, education, and arts – all kind of together.”



90.7’s Nicole Creston talked to the band, in studio and out of costume (there’s a distinct visual component to the band’s live performance). Listen to their conversation in the audio player above this post.