Spotlight: Crochet , Dickens, Holiday Parades, and Pottery Festival

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Learn to crochet a mug cozy in a group class! Practice crocheting single stitch in the round and create a personalized gift during this fun group activity Saturday 1 to 3 at the downtown Public Library.

The film “It’s a Wonderful Life” is playing Saturday at noon at Enzian Theatre.

Enjoy a Victorian tea, featuring the Dickens Carolers and a one-man A Christmas Carol performance by Southern Winds Theatre Company Saturday at 3 at the Plaza Live in the milk district.

The Rotary Club of Orlando hosting its inaugural Christmas parade, complete with floats, pedestrian groups and vehicle fleets Saturday at 4 along Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Enjoy a breakfast and grab a great seat for the Winter Park Christmas Parade during the Leadership Winter Park Pancake breakfast Saturday 7 to 10:30 at Central Park in Winter Park.

Take in a holiday arts market featuring ceramics and unique handmade gifts during the Orlando Pottery Festival Saturday 9 to 5 and Sunday 12 to 4 at the Florida National Armory Guard.


