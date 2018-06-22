 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Comedy Fest, One Day University, Tater Tots, Zoo, and Donuts

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: Tater Tots/ Napoleon Dynamite, sandiegoreader.com

Enjoy Improv and Sketch comedy performed by groups from Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, Miami and more during the Shenanigans Comedy Festival Saturday starting at 5 and running through the night at the Park Inn by Radisson Resort & Conference Center. Go to Orlandocomedyfestival.com.

One Day University brings stars of the academic world to cities across the country to give their most thought-provoking talks. Attendees experience award-winning speakers and countless fascinating ideas all in one day. One Day University Saturday starting at 9:30 at Orlando Museum of Art.

Win gift cards and beer during the Kiwi’s Pub Tater Tot eating contest Saturday 2:30 to 6 at Kiwi’s Pub and Grill in Altamonte Springs.

Enjoy a guided nighttime flashlight tour of a real zoo, going cage to cage in pitch black darkness, during the Zoo Night Hike Saturday at 7:30 at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford.

Orlando donut maker Orlandough, with dough spelled like cookie dough not Homer Simpson Do’! OrlandoDough will be doing pop up service Sunday at 9:30 inside one of the loveliest local stores in Central Florida New General Store in Winter Park.


