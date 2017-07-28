 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Clarinet Fest, Broadway , Burlesque and Latin Festival

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: Clarinet Festival Logo, clarinet.org

Get ready to toot your horns and bang your drums Orlando! The Clarinet Festival is back! Attend a series of live performances taking place during the festival tonight at 8 and Saturday at 8:30 at Universal Doubletree across from Universal Orlando. For details go to clarinet.org.

34 Broadway standards will be sung by a cast of professional singers during “Some Enchanted Evening, the Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein tonight and Saturday at Winter Park Playhouse. It reminds me of when I was in the national non-equity tour of “I Love a Piano the Songs of Whoever Wrote the Song I Love a Piano. During rehearsals I got pulled aside and told and I quote “You need to bring what you did in the audition to rehearsals.” Terrifying.

See naked bits and bobs strewn with orange blossom and postcards during a Florida-themed striptease burlesque show called “Greetings from Florida” tonight at 8:30 and the venue called The Venue.

The folks behind the long-running themed dance party series Body Talk have gone South of the Border with their next theme party called Que Color Body Talk Latin Night! Enjoy Latin music, Latin food trucks, dance lessons and more tonight at 9 at the Hennao Contemporary Center.

And as always Orlando is Wonderful!

 


