 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Spotlight: Citrus Parade, Vegan Debate, and Drag Race Star Willam

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Floats made from grapefruits, marching bands, local performers, and more will be walking down the streets of downtown Orlando during the Orlando Citrus Parade Saturday starting at 10:30.

Four vegans and four omnivores will go head to head with researched facts and peer reviewed reports to see who’s right and who’s wrong in front of a crowd made up of folks on both sides during the Great Vegan Debate Saturday 6 to 9 at Timucua Arts Foundation.

The Rupaul’s Drag Race celebrity Willam is coming to Orlando to be her funny self tonight at 9 at Southern Nights nightclub. Roxy Andrews will also be there. She’s Roxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear, of course.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP