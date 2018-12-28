Spotlight: Citrus Parade, Vegan Debate, and Drag Race Star Willam

Floats made from grapefruits, marching bands, local performers, and more will be walking down the streets of downtown Orlando during the Orlando Citrus Parade Saturday starting at 10:30.

Four vegans and four omnivores will go head to head with researched facts and peer reviewed reports to see who’s right and who’s wrong in front of a crowd made up of folks on both sides during the Great Vegan Debate Saturday 6 to 9 at Timucua Arts Foundation.

The Rupaul’s Drag Race celebrity Willam is coming to Orlando to be her funny self tonight at 9 at Southern Nights nightclub. Roxy Andrews will also be there. She’s Roxy Andrews and she’s here to make it clear, of course.