Spotlight: Choir, Knowledge Forum, Art and Drunk Spelling Bee

Enjoy child choirs, adult choirs and an orchestra from Central Florida Community Choir perform John Rutter’s Mass of the Children tonight at 7:30 at Maitland Presbyterian Church. For tickets go to cfcarts.com.

An international knowledge-forum of top researchers, teachers, authors and innovators in consciousness and awareness will present talks at the New World Consciousness Conference & Expo all weekend at Caribe Royal Resort. For tickets go to newworldconciousness.com.

Studios, galleries and local businesses open their doors showcasing works by local artist all evening long during the Mount Dora Art Stroll tonight to 8 in downtown Mount Dora. For more information go to mountdoracenterforthearts.org.

Meet and listen to the artists featured in the current exhibition at the Gallery at Avalon Island called Roadsides and Skylines during a public artist talk at the Gallery at Avalon Island in downtown Orlando Saturday at noon.

Why let sober children have all the fun? Watch imbibed adults slam shots and slur syllables during the Drunk Spelling Bee Saturday at 9:30 at The Falcon bar in Thornton Park.