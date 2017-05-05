Spotlight: Chihuahuas, Pie Championship, Cinderella and Bike Winter Park

Ever seen a horde of Chihuahua’s race down a street for cash and prizes? Then head to the Running of the Chihuahuas Sunday and enjoy the race, a live DJ, Corona giveaways, Tito’s sampling and more. The Running of the Chihuahuas takes place at Cocina 214 in Winter Park Sunday 11 to 2.

The American Pie Council’s National Pie Championships pit pie maker against pie maker and with free admission and all-day pie tastings, you’re the clear winner! The Pie Championships are Saturday starting at 9 at the Rosen Center Hotel on I-Drive. For info go to piecouncil.org.

Enjoy a retro 40s retelling of the classic Cinderella story accompanied by a live jazz orchestra during A Cinderella Story at Dr Phillips Center Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 8. For info go to drphillipscenter.org.

Discover safe bike routes and trails throughout Winter Park during “Bike Winter Park.” Certain sites along the trip will offer family activities, snacks and refreshments. This free early morning bike ride takes place Saturday 8 to 12. For info go to bikewalkcentralflorida.org.