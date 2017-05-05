 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Chihuahuas, Pie Championship, Cinderella and Bike Winter Park

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Image: Photo from previous Running of the Chihuahuas,cocina214.com

Ever seen a horde of Chihuahua’s race down a street for cash and prizes? Then head to the Running of the Chihuahuas Sunday and enjoy the race, a live DJ, Corona giveaways, Tito’s sampling and more. The Running of the Chihuahuas takes place at Cocina 214 in Winter Park Sunday 11 to 2.

The American Pie Council’s National Pie Championships pit pie maker against pie maker and with free admission and all-day pie tastings, you’re the clear winner! The Pie Championships are Saturday starting at 9 at the Rosen Center Hotel on I-Drive. For info go to piecouncil.org.

Enjoy a retro 40s retelling of the classic Cinderella story accompanied by a live jazz orchestra during A Cinderella Story at Dr Phillips Center Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 8. For info go to drphillipscenter.org.

Discover safe bike routes and trails throughout Winter Park during “Bike Winter Park.” Certain sites along the trip will offer family activities, snacks and refreshments. This free early morning bike ride takes place Saturday 8 to 12. For info go to bikewalkcentralflorida.org.

 

 


