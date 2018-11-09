 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Challenge 22 Ruck Walk And Block Party

Image from last year's Challenge 22 Ruck Walk and Block Party event courtesy of Challenge 22's Facebook page

Veterans Day is Sunday, but events acknowledging those who serve in the US military stretch beyond this weekend in Central Florida.

Next Saturday, November 17th, Winter Garden is home to a light-hearted event for a serious purpose. It’s the second annual American Legion “Challenge 22” Ruck Walk and Block Party, a family-friendly event with music, face-painting, and other activities, preceded by a 2.2 mile walk.

Kurt Gies is the Post Commander for Winter Garden American Legion Post 63. He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the difficult origin of the event’s name and overall purpose: Challenge 22 refers to a 2012 Veterans Administration Study that concluded up to 22 veterans per day have taken their own lives.

Gies says the event is geared toward destigmatizing the topic, opening up dialog, and reaching out to the community to help find answers.


