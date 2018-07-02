 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Central Florida Artist Creates Eco-Art

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo courtesy of Art & History Museums- Maitland.

Tory Tepp is an eco-urban land artist in central Florida. He is a member of the Art & History Museums Maitland’s Artists-in-Action program. Tepp is giving a tour and presentation Friday called “The Alchemy of Dirt.”

“I work with soil and living things as my primary mediums and consider myself somewhat of a land artist,” said Tepp.

He creates artworks that are about eco-literacy and getting people in touch with the natural environment.

Listen to this Spotlight segment by clicking on the audio player above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP