Spotlight: Central Florida Artist Creates Eco-Art

Tory Tepp is an eco-urban land artist in central Florida. He is a member of the Art & History Museums Maitland’s Artists-in-Action program. Tepp is giving a tour and presentation Friday called “The Alchemy of Dirt.”

“I work with soil and living things as my primary mediums and consider myself somewhat of a land artist,” said Tepp.

He creates artworks that are about eco-literacy and getting people in touch with the natural environment.

