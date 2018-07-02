Spotlight: Central Florida Artist Creates Eco-Art
Tory Tepp is an eco-urban land artist in central Florida. He is a member of the Art & History Museums Maitland’s Artists-in-Action program. Tepp is giving a tour and presentation Friday called “The Alchemy of Dirt.”
“I work with soil and living things as my primary mediums and consider myself somewhat of a land artist,” said Tepp.
He creates artworks that are about eco-literacy and getting people in touch with the natural environment.
