Commentaries


Spotlight: Boxi Park, Milk Mart, and Yoga in the Galleries

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

Ever meet someone who gets sad during the holidays and not because Laverne DeFazio died or Will Smith agreed to play the genie in the live remake of Aladdin? That’s me. Hello. Here are some fun things to occupy your life with this weekend, if that’s something you’re interested in. If not, hey… me neither.

The outdoor food hall made from shipping containers, Boxi Park, is having a preview night Saturday 7 to 10. Enjoy food trucks, beer and wine, and entertainment… and shipping containers. The fun takes place in downtown Lake Nona.

Did you miss one of the 456 holiday pop ups and markets that offered great collections of local makers and artists selling their wares? Have no fear. Here’s one more! Find local makers and artists selling… well you know… at The Milk Mart holiday shopping event Saturday 12 to 6 behind the bars in the milk district.

And finally, do yoga with other people who do that sort of thing not in a sweaty filthy stank rank putrid yoga studio, but in the clean and sanitary confines of the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend. Attend Yoga in the Galleries Saturday at 11 at the Orlando Museum of Art. Bring money because the class isn’t free.

 


