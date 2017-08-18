Spotlight: Bowling, Eatonville, Hip Hop Fest, Surf Films and Kid Expo

Aloma Bowl is celebrating its 40th anniversary Saturday because Winter Park City Council and some brave intelligent high schoolers saved it from getting knocked down to become another Orchard Supply Hardware, the Wawa of hardware stores. Bowlers can enjoy reduced prices on games and shoes this Saturday 9 to 2 at Aloma Bowl in Winter Park.

And speaking of anniversaries, the town of Eatonville its celebrating its 130th Anniversary! Enjoy free food, music, health screenings and more Saturday 12 to 3 at the Eatonville Branch Library.

Enjoy live graffiti, spoken word, break dance battles and live DJs during the Elements of Life Orlando Hip Hop Festival Saturday starting at 5 at Henao Contemporary Center.

Screenings of two surfing-themed films, Under an Arctic Sky and Surfers Blood are the focus of the Florida Surf Film Festival Saturday starting at 6 at The Abbey in downtown Orlando.

While your kids are making, trying, playing, bouncing, picking up free stuff, sliding, riding, discovering, creating, watching, running, eating and more, you can capture new ideas and opportunities for your kids and family during the Florida Kids and Family Expo Saturday 10 to 5 and Sunday 11 to 5 at the Orange County Convention Center.