Spotlight: BookNet Fest, Dogs, Plants, Anime, Fitness, and Film

The online book community is the subject of a two-day event full of panels and activities called BookNet Fest! Topics include self-publishing, portrayals of mental health in fiction, Instagram, and more. Booknet Fest is all day Saturday and Sunday at Caribe Royale Resort. Go to booknetfest.com for details.

Enjoy an evening of wine, dogs, dog owners, professional pet photography and swag bags during Barks, Bubbles & Brew. The fun takes place tonight at Digress Wine in College Park.

Learn all about the edible and medicinal plants growing in your neighborhood during the Wild Edible Plant Walk Saturday at 9 at Mead Gardens in Winter Park.

Enjoy a day-long expo all about Anime including panels, screenings and vendors during Orlando Anime Day Saturday starting at 10 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort.

An afternoon full of fitness activities, classes, workshops, games and more is being put on by Body Talk called Body Talk Field Day Saturday 12 to 4 at Blanchard Park.

Watch the classic “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” with other film fans Saturday at noon at Enzian Theatre.

And finally, there’s a new fundraiser event from the folks at Hope and Help called Hope & Help Gala: Mystic Island Saturday at 7:30 at the Rosen Center Hotel.