Spotlight: Barbershop Talent Competing In Orlando

Barbershop Harmony Society’s international competition and convention is going on this week in Orlando.

Stephen Fowler sings with a men’s barbershop chorus. He spoke to Spotlight about the artform.

“Barbershop is a specific style of singing. It’s four-part harmony, you have a tenor, a lead, a baritone and a bass, going from the highest voice down to the lowest, as you can tell by listening to my voice, I sing bass,” said Fowler.

Barbershop includes specific rules for the types of chords singers can use and the types of songs they can sing.

We should mention Fowler also uses his vocals as ATC producer and reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta.

Listen to this conversation in the audio player above and get a taste of the genre.