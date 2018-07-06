 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Barbershop Talent Competing In Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Barbershop Harmony Society’s international competition and convention is going on this week in Orlando.

Stephen Fowler sings with a men’s barbershop chorus. He spoke to Spotlight about the artform.

“Barbershop is a specific style of singing. It’s four-part harmony, you have a tenor, a lead, a baritone and a bass, going from the highest voice down to the lowest, as you can tell by listening to my voice, I sing bass,” said Fowler.

Barbershop includes specific rules for the types of chords singers can use and the types of songs they can sing.

We should mention Fowler also uses his vocals as ATC producer and reporter at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta.

Listen to this conversation in the audio player above and get a taste of the genre.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP