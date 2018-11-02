 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Commentaries


Spotlight: Augmented Reality, LGBT Center, Sandwiches, and Fall Fiesta in the Park

by (WMFE)
Every Friday afternoon, Mark Baratelli, publisher of The Daily City, shares his picks for can’t-miss weekend events in Central Florida.

City Unseen is bringing Augmented Reality to downtown Orlando this weekend with AR works by international artists and cutting edge technology. Experiences include murals coming to life, a virtual world projection map, and a teleport to a Los Angeles artist studio. The City Unseen opening night takes place tonight 7 to 10 at Snap! Space in downtown Orlando.

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Orlando LGBT Center during it’s Big Celebration. Performances by Martha “It’s raining men” Wash, Varietease, and Orlando Gay Chorus. The fun takes place Saturday at 7 at Plaza Live.

The 50th iteration of the Sandwich Eat Up presented by Deli Fresh Threads, is a monthly sandwich meet up where anyone who enjoys a good sandwich can meetup with other sandwich lovers and try a new restaurant together. This one is special because it takes place at 4 restaurants. The 50th Sandwich Eat-up tour is Saturday 11 to 3 in the Milk District.

Enjoy a free pet-friendly weekend of shopping at Fall Fiesta in the Park with artist booths, food vendors, live music, a children’s play area and more. Fall Fiesta in the Park takes place Saturday and Sunday 10 to 5 at Lake Eola Park.

 

 


About Mark Baratelli

