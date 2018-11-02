Spotlight: Augmented Reality, LGBT Center, Sandwiches, and Fall Fiesta in the Park

City Unseen is bringing Augmented Reality to downtown Orlando this weekend with AR works by international artists and cutting edge technology. Experiences include murals coming to life, a virtual world projection map, and a teleport to a Los Angeles artist studio. The City Unseen opening night takes place tonight 7 to 10 at Snap! Space in downtown Orlando.

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Orlando LGBT Center during it’s Big Celebration. Performances by Martha “It’s raining men” Wash, Varietease, and Orlando Gay Chorus. The fun takes place Saturday at 7 at Plaza Live.

The 50th iteration of the Sandwich Eat Up presented by Deli Fresh Threads, is a monthly sandwich meet up where anyone who enjoys a good sandwich can meetup with other sandwich lovers and try a new restaurant together. This one is special because it takes place at 4 restaurants. The 50th Sandwich Eat-up tour is Saturday 11 to 3 in the Milk District.

Enjoy a free pet-friendly weekend of shopping at Fall Fiesta in the Park with artist booths, food vendors, live music, a children’s play area and more. Fall Fiesta in the Park takes place Saturday and Sunday 10 to 5 at Lake Eola Park.