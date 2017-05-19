 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Astronaut Shares Painting Done In Space

by Brendan Byrne (WMFE)
Nicole Stott painted "The Wave" based on a picture of Isla Los Roques, Venezuela that she took through the window of the Russian Service Module. Photo: NASA

Astronaut Nicole Stott calls herself the “Artistic Astronaut.” She spent 104 days in space, mostly on the International Space Station. Now that she’s back on Earth, she uses art to convey the beautiful views of the planet she saw everyday as a way to connect people to the space program.

90.7’s Space Reporter Brendan Byrne spoke with Stott about what sparked her artistic inspiration… and how she captured the moment on canvas while in space.

“It was a really cool experience to do it and it actually wasn’t as difficult as I though it would be, just different like most things in space,” said Stott.

