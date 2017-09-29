Spotlight: Artlando, Oktoberfest, Brunch Fest and Sleepy Hollow

Orlando Weekly is putting on their annual day of arts and culture called Artlando this weekend. There will be performances, artist tents, food, and more. Admission is free. Artlando takes place Saturday 11 to 11 at Loch Haven Park. For details go to artlando.com.

Try four different festbier brews while enjoying live music, festival contests, food and more during Oktoberfest Saturday at 11 at the Brewstillery in Winter Park. It’s next to Foxtail Coffee.

Try brunch offerings and what not from multiple restaurant vendors during the all-day Orlando Brunch Festival Saturday at noon at Festival Park. For details go to orlandobrunch.com.

A corn maze, scavenger hunt and pumpkin patch all await guests during the Fall Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Lake Catherine Blueberries.

The stage play Sleepy Hollow tells the story of a village where strange things happen and the townsfolk seem entranced by spirits. Sounds like downtown Orlando after midnight hello? Sleepy Hollow plays tonight and Saturday at the Gateway Center for the Arts. For details go to gatewaycenterforthearts.org