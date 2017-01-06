Spotlight: Artist Calls Eustis Exhibit “Atmospheric Poetry”

Lillian Verkins has her large canvas paintings on display in an exhibit called “Atmospheres” this month at Lake Eustis Museum of Art.

Verkins’ paintings are filled with deep colors and spaces that she likens to visual atmospheric poetry. She said she loves to wake up to a cup of coffee and eight paintings greeting her in various stages of completeness.

Acrylic paints are her medium. Verkins said she hopes her paintings inspire people to live in the here and now. Some of her “spacescapes” were inspired by Hubble space images.

“They’re just relaxing and gorgeous and they remind me of the stardust in us and the stardust out there,” said Verkins.

Listen to this Spotlight interview in the audio player above to hear why Verkins compares her artistic process to wine making, and why there are some paintings she hides and doesn’t want to show anymore.