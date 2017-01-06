 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight: Artist Calls Eustis Exhibit “Atmospheric Poetry”

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo courtesy of Lillian Verkins

Lillian Verkins has her large canvas paintings on display in an exhibit called “Atmospheres” this month at Lake Eustis Museum of Art.

Verkins’ paintings are filled with deep colors and spaces that she likens to visual atmospheric poetry. She said she loves to wake up to a cup of coffee and eight paintings greeting her in various stages of completeness.

Photo courtesy of Verkins

Acrylic paints are her medium. Verkins said she hopes her paintings inspire people to live in the here and now. Some of her “spacescapes” were inspired by Hubble space images.

“They’re just relaxing and gorgeous and they remind me of the stardust in us and the stardust out there,” said Verkins.

Photo courtesy of Verkins

Listen to this Spotlight interview in the audio player above to hear why Verkins compares her artistic process to wine making, and why there are some paintings she hides and doesn’t want to show anymore.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP