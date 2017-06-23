Spotlight: Art Stroll, Gentle Manly, Potterversary and TED talk

Stroll from art station to art station exploring local artists displaying their pieces betwixt and between Kate Spade handbags and Rag and Bone tank tops during the Downtown Art District’s aptly named Art Stroll Saturday 11 to 4 at Bloomingdales at Mall at Millennia.

Gentle, Manly is a photo project by MacBeth Studios created to challenge society’s idea of masculinity by photographing straight men holding hands. The project wants to show that “real, straight men show compassion.” To participate you must be a straight male and you can email your name and phone number to whiterabbitorlando@gmail.com. The shoot takes place Saturday at 1 at MacBeth Studios.

Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter with trivia, games and family fun at the Orange County Library’s Potterversary! Dress in your house colors, wear your most outrageous socks in honor of Dobby and visit the Forbidden Forest, Magical Congress of the United States of America, Hogsmeade and more Saturday 2 to 4pm at the downtown branch of Orange County Library.

If you weren’t able to get tickets to TED Orlando, you can watch the entire three-act event because they’re streaming the whole thing live and FREE on Facebook! Talks range from digital identity, surviving a terrorist attack, urban design, homelessness, money shame, fear and more. Go to facebook.com/tedxorlando Saturday at 2.