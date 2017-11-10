 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Spotlight : Art In Odd Places Returns To Orlando

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Sarah Viviana Valdez_Flexible Self Inside the Screen

A global festival is bringing ‘Art In Odd Places’ to Orange Avenue this weekend. This is the third year this festival brings visual and performance art to unexpected places in downtown Orlando. The theme this year is: Noise.

Barbara Hartley, executive director of the Downtown Arts District, says there are 34 projects total.

“Their idea was to get a sense of the sound of Orlando, and also to look at noise in different meanings, so not your typical making noise but interpretations, things that might come to mind from childhood like a sound might remind you of something you know, white noise, silence,” said Hartley.

The event takes place along Orange Avenue between Wall Street and South Street.

Hear more from Hartley about the event by clicking on the audio player above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP