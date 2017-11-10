 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Spotlight


Spotlight: Art in Odd Places, Historic Homes, Great Day in the Country and Global Market

by Mark Baratelli (The Daily City)
Play Audio

Image: Previous Great Day in the Country

A public and performance art festival that incorporates the downtown landscape called Art in Odd Places is taking place Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Orlando. For details go to artinoddplaces.org.

Tour seven historic homes in the Mills 50 neighborhood then enjoy drinks and snack sized bites at the Guesthouse during the Mills50 Historic Homes Tour Saturday anytime between and 1 to 7. For tickets go to orlandoweeklytickets.com.

I’d like to invite you and yours to Great Day in the Country, an Arts and crafts fair produced by the Oviedo Woman’s Club. Men are invited of course but no horseshoes. Great Day in the Country is Saturday 9 to 4 At Center Lake Park. For details go to greatdayoviedo.com.

Global Market, a group of vendors selling plants, home décor, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, toys, food and crafts is taking place all day Saturday at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. For details go to winppc.org.

 

 

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP