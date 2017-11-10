Spotlight: Art in Odd Places, Historic Homes, Great Day in the Country and Global Market

A public and performance art festival that incorporates the downtown landscape called Art in Odd Places is taking place Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Orlando. For details go to artinoddplaces.org.

Tour seven historic homes in the Mills 50 neighborhood then enjoy drinks and snack sized bites at the Guesthouse during the Mills50 Historic Homes Tour Saturday anytime between and 1 to 7. For tickets go to orlandoweeklytickets.com.

I’d like to invite you and yours to Great Day in the Country, an Arts and crafts fair produced by the Oviedo Woman’s Club. Men are invited of course but no horseshoes. Great Day in the Country is Saturday 9 to 4 At Center Lake Park. For details go to greatdayoviedo.com.

Global Market, a group of vendors selling plants, home décor, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, toys, food and crafts is taking place all day Saturday at Winter Park Presbyterian Church. For details go to winppc.org.