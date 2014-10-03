 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: Moon Circle

by (WMFE)
Each new and full moon, the Florida School of Holistic Living hosts a drum circle outside Orlando’s Dandelion Café. The next moon circle is October 8, so 90.7’s Amy Kiley stopped by the last one in September.

Amy spoke with school director Emily Ruff and percussionist Martin “Wolf” Murphy. He’s a regular attendee and author of The Encyclopedia of World Rhythms.

The Florida School of Holistic Living hosts a drum circle every new and full moon from 7-10 p.m. outside the Dandelion Café.

Dancers and musicians gather for a Florida School of Holistic Living moon circle, photo by Amy Kiley

Dancers and musicians gather for a Florida School of Holistic Living moon circle, photo by Amy Kiley

Click above to hear the interviews or see video from the moon circle Amy attended.  Click below to hear more audio from it.


