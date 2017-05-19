Spotlight: A New Arts Market, An “Accidental” Music Fest and Fringe!

A new downtown quarterly arts market launches Sunday featuring artists and makers lining Pine Street selling furniture, carvings, silks, paintings, mosaics, baskets, photography and more. Mimosas and seven art galleries will also be available inside City Arts Factory which is adjacent to the market. Pine Street Market launches Sunday 11 to 5 at the corner of Pine and Orange in downtown Orlando.

18 ensembles and soloists will be performing a day-long concert of music almost exclusively by living composers during Accidental Music Festival‘s musical event “Marathon.” Kids can enjoy family-friendly events including acoustic and electronic instrument, petting zoos as well. The Accidental Music Festival’s Marathon is Saturday 1 til 9 at the SODO Shopping Center.

The Kerouac House’s Spring resident writer, Shasta Grant, will be doing readings of the work she’s been creating while in residence at the Kerouac House. Guests are encouraged to bring drinks while enjoying the reading Saturday at 7:30 at the Kerouac House.

And finally, the Orlando Fringe Festival runs for two weeks starting tonight with hundreds of theatre shows for adults and kids. You can find the huge, huge schedule at orlandofringe.org. I recommend the show called Judy Garland about which the Sentinel said “could be funnier” and is nothing but “foul-mouthed nonsense.” Full disclosure I play Judy Garland in the show and I wholeheartedly agree with these Sentinel sentiments.

And as always Orlando is wonderful.