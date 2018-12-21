Spotlight: A “Christmas Light” Bike Ride, For A Cause

Retro City Cycles is holding its 7th Annual Christmas Light Ride this weekend.

What started as a casual bicycle tour through the Ivanhoe area’s holiday decorations became its own source of light after a team-up with the local charity One Heart for Women and Children.

Retro City Cycles owner Jessica Kinnee tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that a neighborly guy who’s both a customer of the cycling shop and a friend of the charity’s CEO first sparked the partnership.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear the conversation.

Find more information on Retro City Cycle’s Christmas Light Ride on the Facebook event page.