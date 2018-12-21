 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Spotlight: A “Christmas Light” Bike Ride, For A Cause

by (WMFE)
Image courtesy of Retro City Cycles

Retro City Cycles is holding its 7th Annual Christmas Light Ride this weekend.

What started as a casual bicycle tour through the Ivanhoe area’s holiday decorations became its own source of light after a team-up with the local charity One Heart for Women and Children.

Retro City Cycles owner Jessica Kinnee tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that a neighborly guy who’s both a customer of the cycling shop and a friend of the charity’s CEO first sparked the partnership.

Find more information on Retro City Cycle’s Christmas Light Ride on the Facebook event page.


Nicole Darden-Creston

About Nicole Darden-Creston

Host and Reporter

Nicole came to central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from national elections to local arts, from extraordinary hurricanes ... Read Full Bio »

