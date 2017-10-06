 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Spotlight: 26 Pebbles Brings Sandy Hook’s Conversations To Orlando

by (WMFE)
Phot from the 2017 World Premiere at The Human Race Theatre Company.

A UCF alumnus is partnering with Theatre UCF to bring Orlando 26 Pebbles. It’s a play about the Sandy Hook mass shooting. Play writer Eric Ulloa drove to Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 after the tragedy and did interviews with many of the town’s people. The play uses their words.

“It’s mostly a very powerful story about, like we’re seeing now in Vegas, how in the absolute most horrific situations people do come together and there is light to be found,” said Ulloa.

Ulloa said the Pulse shooting was personal for him because it was his hangout in college.

“We keep waking up, which is a weird phrase to use, we keep waking up to nightmares instead of waking up from nightmares, we’re waking up to nightmares,” he said.

26 Pebbles runs at the Orlando Repertory Theatre through October 8th.

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

