Spike Of Invalid Votes In Florida’s 2016 Presidential Election

A new report out of the state finds the number of non-valid votes for president spiked in last year’s election.

The report looked at non-valid votes in all 67 counties. That includes those who voted for more than one candidate, those who didn’t pick a candidate, and those who wrote in their own candidate.

The report found more than 161,000 non-valid votes were cast for president. That’s larger than the 113,000 votes Donald Trump received over Hillary Clinton to win Florida.

The report says the number of invalid votes in 2016 was more than double the 2012 and 2008 elections.

Florida started collecting this data after the chaotic 2000 election where George Bush beat Al Gore by 537 votes.


