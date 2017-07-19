 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


SpaceX’s Maiden Falcon Heavy Rocket Launch Risky, Says Elon Musk

by Marcia Dunn (Associated Press)

Rendering of a Falcon Heavy Launch. Photo: SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s chief says the first launch of its big new rocket is risky and stands “a real good chance” of failure.

Founder Elon Musk told a space station research conference Wednesday he wants to set realistic expectations for the flight later this year from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon Heavy will have three boosters instead of one, and 27 engines instead of nine, all of which must ignite simultaneously. No one will be aboard the initial flights. When it comes time to add people, Musk says they’ll have to be brave.

SpaceX plans to fly two paying customers to the moon in 2018, using a Falcon Heavy.

Musk says he’d like to ride one of his smaller Falcon rockets to the International Space Station in three or four years.


