 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


SpaceX To Lay Off 10 Percent Of Its Workforce

by Richard Gonzales (NPR)

Space-X's Falcon 9 rocket with 10 satellites launches at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., in 2017. The company says it will lay off 10 percent of its workforce.
Image credit: Matt Hartman

SpaceX, the pioneering space technology company led by Elon Musk, will lay off about 10 percent of its more than 6,000 employees.

The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement, a company spokesman confirmed the layoff without specifying how many employees will be released.

“To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company,” said the statement. “This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team. … This action is taken only due to the extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead and would not otherwise be necessary.”

A company source says SpaceX remains financially strong and can continue to “manufacture and launch at a reliable cadence in the years ahead.”

This year the company also will begin “test hops” of Starship, a prototype designed for human travel to Mars, according to the source.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP