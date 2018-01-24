 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Test Fires Engines Ahead Of Falcon Heavy Maiden Launch

by (WMFE)

SpaceX test fired the engines of its Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of its first launch. Photo: SpaceX / Elon Musk / Twitter

SpaceX is one step closer to launching its next rocket – the Falcon Heavy.

The company performed a static-fire test Wednesday, a test-firing of the rocket’s 27 engines ahead of its maiden launch.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to launch the heavy-lift rocket in a week or so. The rocket will use three Falcon 9 boosters to lift heavy payloads into orbit. SpaceX plans to land all three boosters – two at Cape Canaveral and one at sea.

Because it’s a demonstration mission, SpaceX isn’t sending a working payload into orbit. Instead, Musk is launching his cherry-red electric car on a trajectory to Mars.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP