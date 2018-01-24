SpaceX Test Fires Engines Ahead Of Falcon Heavy Maiden Launch
SpaceX is one step closer to launching its next rocket – the Falcon Heavy.
The company performed a static-fire test Wednesday, a test-firing of the rocket’s 27 engines ahead of its maiden launch.
First static fire test of Falcon Heavy complete—one step closer to first test flight! pic.twitter.com/EZF4JOT8e4
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 24, 2018
SpaceX founder Elon Musk plans to launch the heavy-lift rocket in a week or so. The rocket will use three Falcon 9 boosters to lift heavy payloads into orbit. SpaceX plans to land all three boosters – two at Cape Canaveral and one at sea.
Because it’s a demonstration mission, SpaceX isn’t sending a working payload into orbit. Instead, Musk is launching his cherry-red electric car on a trajectory to Mars.
Falcon Heavy hold-down firing this morning was good. Generated quite a thunderhead of steam. Launching in a week or so. pic.twitter.com/npaqatbNir
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2018
