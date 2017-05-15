 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Targets Monday Evening Launch Of Telecomms Satellite

by (WMFE)

Test fired of the Falcon 9 rocket that will launch Inmarsat-5 satellite. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is set to launch a commercial satellite into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center. The private space company is launching a global broadband satellite for Inmarset, a British telecommunications company.

The satellite will join three more just like it in space finishing a $1.6 billion investment into the high-speed broadband constellation.

SpaceX conducted a test firing of the rocket last week ahead of Monday’s launch.

It’s the second launch in two weeks for SpaceX, part of the company’s commitment to rapid launches from Kennedy Space Center.

Because of the satellites high orbit, SpaceX will not attempt to land the first stage booster. The 49 minute launch window opens at 7:21 p.m. and weather remains favorable.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP