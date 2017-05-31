 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SpaceX Set To Launch Reused Cargo Capsule To International Space Station

Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo: NASA / KSC

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39A Thursday.

On board, more than 3,000 punds of crew supplies and science materials to support the nearly 250 experiments happening on the space station. Astronauts are studying everything from how plants grow in microgravity to the biology of fruit flies in space.

The launch is part of NASA’s commercial cargo program – paying commercial companies like SpaceX to ship supplies to the orbiting lab. This is SpaceX’s 11th mission under that contract.

In the spirit of re-usability, this will be the first time SpaceX is re-using a supply capsule. The Dragon, carrying the supplies into orbit, flew to the station in 2014. The private space company lands many of its first stage boosters and plans to relaunch them.

Thursday’s launch attempt window opens at 5:55 p.m and weather remains favorable.


