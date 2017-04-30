SpaceX Scrubs Spy Satellite Launch Attempt

An issue with a sensor on the rocket forced officials to call a hold about 52 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. SpaceX will begin the process of recycling the rocket and attempt another launch Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, an intelligence gathering agency inside the Department of Defense. The NRO provides satellite intelligence data for national security and “innovative overhead reconnaissance systems.”

It’s the first national security launch for the private space company. SpaceX received clearance to launch this type of payload back in 2015. Previously, its competitor, United Launch Alliance, handled classified launched for the Air Force. Competitive bidding opened up for private space companies, giving SpaceX contracts to launch national security payloads for the government.

Once SpaceX launches the rocket, it will attempt to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral. Residents near Florida’s space coast could hear a sonic boom, much like the sounds heard when space shuttles returned to Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX hopes to lower the cost of launches by reusing parts of the rocket. If successful, this will be the fourth landed booster at Cape Canaveral. During SpaceX’s last launch, founder Elon Musk said the company attempted to recover the payload fairings – the nose cone on the top of the rocket that protects the payload. Previously, the fairings were discarded in the ocean.

Monday’s launch window opens at 7 a.m. Weather is 70 percent favorable for a launch.