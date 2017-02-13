 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SpaceX Preps For Launch At Historic Pad

Launch Complex 39A. Photo: NASA

SpaceX is prepping a Falcon 9 rocket to send supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX conducted a static fire test – that’s a quick firing of the Falcon 9 rocket’s engines on the pad ahead of the launch.

The mission is a delivery of supplies and science experiments to the International Space Station. The launch is targeted for Saturday

This launch will be the first from Launch Complex 39A. The pad hosted historic missions, like Apollo 11 that took astronauts to the moon, and the last launch of the space shuttle in 2011.

NASA pays SpaceX, and another commercial company, Orbital ATK, to send supplies to the station.

An explosion last year grounded the fleet for more than 6 months. SpaceX successfully returned to flight from a pad in Vandenberg, California last month. This is the first flight from Florida since the accident.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral.


