SpaceX Poised For Saturday Launch

SpaceX is ready to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center Saturday, sending supplies to the International Space Station.

A Dragon cargo capsule is packed with over 5,000 pounds of supplies and science bound for the International Space Station.

SpaceX received final FAA approval Friday and weather is favorable for launch day.

On board an experiment from Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne. Researchers are testing a new image sensor that can be used to observe planets and stars outside of our solar system

The flight will be the first from Launch Complex 39 A since the last space shuttle launched in 2011. SpaceX now leases the pad, along with a second pad at Cape Canaveral.

It’s also SpaceX’s first flight from Florida since an accident grounded the fleet last summer.

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX and Orbital ATK to ship supplies to the International Space Station.

SpaceX plans to land the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral an effort to reuse rockets and lower the cost of launching to space.

Saturday’s launch window opens at 10:01 AM EST.