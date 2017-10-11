 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SpaceX Launches, Lands Recycled Rocket

by (WMFE)

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ahead of Wednesday's launch from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX / Twitter

SpaceX has launched and landed a recycled rocket carrying a commercial communications satellite Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center. The booster was previously flown earlier this year.

The Falcon 9 flew once before, back in February. It was relaunched a second time Wednesday night, carrying a satellite. Minutes later, the leftover booster landed on an offshore barge.

The satellite will be shared by Colorado-based EchoStar and SES, a Luxembourg company.

The booster launched Wednesday was previously used to deliver supplies to the International Space Station for NASA. It’s only the third time SpaceX has reflown a rocket on an orbital mission.

Early this week, another SpaceX Falcon 9 launched from Southern California carrying ten communications satellite. That first stage also was recovered.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is working to lower launch costs by reusing rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

 


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

