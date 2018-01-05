 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SpaceX Kicks Off New Year With Secret Launch

by (WMFE)

A Falcon 9 carrying "Zuma" during a launch attempt November 2017. Photo: SpaceX / Twitter

SpaceX is targeting its first launch of 2018 this weekend but not much is known about what is actually heading into space.

The payload is code-named “Zuma” – a secret payload for an unspecified government agency.

The launch was a late addition to SpaceX’s manifest last year and an attempt to launch the payload was scrubbed back in November.

This new attempt on a Falcon 9 rocket will include a booster landing back at Cape Canaveral which could mean people in the area will hear a sonic boom. The launch window opens at 8:00 p.m.

Once SpaceX launches Zuma, the space company will focus on launching its Falcon Heavy – a massive rocket made up of three Falcon 9 boosters with a total of 27 engines.

The demonstration launch of that will happen no earlier than mid-January. Since it’s a test flight, founder Elon Musk decided to launch an electric car on a trajectory to Mars.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

