SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station 

by Marcia Dunn (AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment has arrived at the International Space Station, delivering a bonanza of science experiments.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up Wednesday following a two-day flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Astronauts aboard the station used its hefty robot arm to grab the Dragon 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

The Dragon holds 3 tons of cargo, mostly research. The extra-large science load includes a cosmic ray monitor, a mini satellite with cheap, off-the-shelf scopes for potential military viewing, and 20 mice for an eye and brain study.

Lucky for the station’s six-person crew, a big variety of ice cream is also stashed away in freezers, including birthday cake flavor. It just so happens astronaut Randolph Bresnik turns 50 next month.


