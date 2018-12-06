 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Booster Safety Mechanism “Worked Perfectly” During Failed Landing Attempt

by (WMFE)

An attempt to land a Falcon 9 first stage booster at Landing Zone 1 failed. Photo: SpaceX / Twitter

SpaceX engineers are exploring what went wrong in a failed attempt to land a nearly 200-foot-tall booster at Cape Canaveral. Officials say the rocket’s safety mechanisms kept Space Coast residents out of harm’s way.

After the rocket successfully launched a cargo capsule toward the International Space Station, its bottom half began spiraling out of control on its way back to the ground.

SpaceX’s Hans Koenigsmann said the rocket’s automated system sensed it could not make a safe landing, so it ditched the booster into the ocean.

“The important part here is we have a safety function on board that makes sure the vehicle does not go on land unless everything is okay, and that worked perfectly,” said Koenigsmann.  “I would say in terms of public safety, the vehicle kept well away from anything where it could pose even the slightest risk to population of properties.”

SpaceX routinely lands Falcon 9 boosters on land or a barge at sea. This was the first landing failure at Cape Canaveral. SpaceX has failed landing boosters at sea but recently had landed 26 in a row. The company reuses the boosters to lower launch costs.

NASA and SpaceX considered the launch a success. More than 5,ooo pounds of supplies are on their way to the International Space Station. The supply-filled capsule is expected to arrive Saturday.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP