 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Announces Company-wide Layoffs

by (WMFE)

Falcon Heavy launches for the first time from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is laying off nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

The private space company says the layoffs are part of a strategic realignment of its workforce.

The company is focusing on a new spacecraft – called the Starship – designed to take people to Mars and other deep space destinations. Founder Elon Musk tweeted photos of a stainless steel prototype set for test launches in the coming weeks. It’s also working on a global space-based satellite Internet system.

The company says it will continue to manufacture and launch rockets reliably in the coming years, and is working toward launching humans to the International Space Station for NASA.

SpaceX has facilities in Cape Canaveral, Texas, California and Washington State.

Full statement from a SpaceX spokesperson:  “To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organizations. This means we must part ways with some talented and hardworking members of our team. We are grateful for everything they have accomplished and their commitment to SpaceX’s mission. This action is taken only due to the extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead and would not otherwise be necessary.”


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP