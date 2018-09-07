 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Space Video Game Developers Start 48 Hour Challenge

by (WMFE)

Teams competing in a previous "jam" competition. Photo: Indie Galactic Space Jam

Space Florida is awarding a $5,000 prize for the next space-based video game but teams will only have 48 hours to create it.

Teams of developers, programmers and artists will pitch video game ideas Friday night and then they will have just the weekend to develop, build and test their space games before presenting to a panel of judges Sunday. About 145 participants are registered for the competition.

Space Florida’s Dale Ketcham said the competition is helping recruit new talent like software designers and artists to Florida’s space industry.

“Developing a skilled workforce is probably the single most important thing any industry in any community can do to be successful in recruiting the next generation of [companies like] Blue Origin and SpaceX,” said Ketcham at a kick-off event Thursday.

It’s the fifth year of the Indie Galactic Space Jam competition, and the fourth year a prize is being offered by Space Florida, the state organization that recruits private space businesses to the sunshine state.

The event kicks off Friday at the Orlando Science Center. Judges will pick the top games and award prizes on Sunday.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

