Space Coast Ramps Up For Falcon Heavy Viewing

SpaceX test fired the engines of its Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of its first launch. Photo: SpaceX / Elon Musk / Twitter

After Wednesday’s successful test firing of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the space coast is gearing up for its maiden launch. Places like the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex are offering a front row seat.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is three Falcon 9 boosters strapped together with a total of 27 engines firing almost simultaneously. When it lifts of, it will be on of the most power operational rockets in the world.

KSC’s visitor complex boasts the closest public viewing spot for the launch but it’s going to cost you.  Tickets for a seat at the Saturn V Center, which is fewer than 4 miles away, will run you about $195 a person.

The Visitor Complex’s Rebecca Shiremansays seeing a rocket that close is a rare opportunity. “You see the rocket on the launch pad, you feel it, you hear it, it just shakes and rattles the windows.”

The Visitor Complex is offering other ticket packages for spots through the area, starting at $35 . Free viewing can be done at public parks and beaches if the launch happens when they are open.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says the rocket could launch in a week or so.

