South Florida Water Management District Board Members Say They Won’t Resign

One South Florida Water Management District board member says he’s concerned for Everglades restoration as Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for resignations from the entire board.

Sam Accursio is among four board members who reportedly are refusing DeSantis request they resign.

“I’m really concerned that it’s going to stop the restoration efforts and the work that we have done in its tracks if we get rid of all nine of us at one time. I’m very concerned for the state.”

The request comes as the governor signed a sweeping executive order addressing toxic algae. The district oversees Everglades restoration and water resources in Central and South Florida.

DeSantis could suspend the board members. In that case the Senate would decide whether to remove them. The Senate president’s office says it is reviewing the issue.