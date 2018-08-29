Soto’s Win Doesn’t Mean Puerto Rican Voters Will Go Blue

Congressman Darren Soto won by a landslide, against Alan Grayson, gaining overwhelming support of the large Boricua community in Kissimmee.

But Florida International University researcher, Jorge Duany, said this isn’t an indication of what might play out in November.

“Many Puerto Ricans who come from the island directly especially the middle are more open to joining the Republican party or becoming independent.”

Duany said this is a phenomenon unique to Florida. It’s not seen in other states with a large population of Puerto Rican voters like New York and Connecticut

A recent Florida International University poll shows Republican candidate for Senate Rick Scott has a 21 point lead with Puerto Ricans over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.