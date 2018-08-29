 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Soto’s Win Doesn’t Mean Puerto Rican Voters Will Go Blue

by (WMFE)
Darren Soto talks to supporters at his primary election night party. Photo: Emily Lang / WMFE

Congressman Darren Soto won by a landslide, against Alan Grayson, gaining overwhelming support of the large Boricua community in Kissimmee.

But Florida International University researcher, Jorge Duany, said this isn’t an indication of what might play out in November.

“Many Puerto Ricans who come from the island directly especially the middle are more open to joining the Republican party or becoming independent.”

Duany said this is a phenomenon unique to Florida. It’s not seen in other states with a large population of Puerto Rican voters like New York and Connecticut

A recent Florida International University poll shows Republican candidate for Senate Rick Scott has a 21 point lead with Puerto Ricans over Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.


About Emily Lang

elang

