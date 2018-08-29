 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Soto Defeats Challenge From Grayson In CD 9

Darren Soto talks to supporters at his primary election night party. Photo: Emily Lang / WMFE

In the Democratic Primary in US House District 9, incumbent Darren Soto beat challenger, former congressman Alan Grayson.

In 2016, Soto became the first Puerto Rican elected to Congress from Florida.

Soto’s victory speech in Kissimmee focused on championing the island of Puerto Rico a year after Hurricane Maria.

In District 10, US Congresswoman Val Demings won her race in the Democratic primary.

Demings husband, sheriff Jerry Demings won the Orange County mayoral election.

Democrat Stephanie Murphy won her primary contest in US House District 7, defeating challenger Chardo Richardson.

She’ll face the winner of the Republican primary, Mike Miller, in November.


