Soto Defeats Challenge From Grayson In CD 9

In the Democratic Primary in US House District 9, incumbent Darren Soto beat challenger, former congressman Alan Grayson.

In 2016, Soto became the first Puerto Rican elected to Congress from Florida.

Soto’s victory speech in Kissimmee focused on championing the island of Puerto Rico a year after Hurricane Maria.

In District 10, US Congresswoman Val Demings won her race in the Democratic primary.

Demings husband, sheriff Jerry Demings won the Orange County mayoral election.

Democrat Stephanie Murphy won her primary contest in US House District 7, defeating challenger Chardo Richardson.

She’ll face the winner of the Republican primary, Mike Miller, in November.