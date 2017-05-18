 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Solar Co-Op Launches In Seminole County

by (WMFE)
Solar panels. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Seminole County residents who want to put solar panels on their roof now have the option of joining a co-op.

The Seminole County Solar Co-op is part of Florida Solar United Neighborhoods, and launches today.

Sharon Lynn, solar chair for the League of Women Voters of Seminole County, one of the partners for the co-op, said there’s been a “tremendous reaction” to solar co-ops throughout the state.

“It’s a grassroots movement to make Florida number one in solar,” said Lynn.

“Because right now, considering where we are, we are lagging behind much of the rest of the country in the use of solar.” 

Lynn said co-op members can purchase in bulk which means a discount of around 20% on the cost of installation of solar panels.

“It’s been done of course in Orange County, they launched recently in Alachua, they have one in Sarasota, they’re getting ready to launch in Miami-Dade, they have one in Broward,” said Lynn.

“So we’re at a point now that it’s less difficult than it was for the initial co-ops.”

The Seminole County Solar Co-op will hold an information session in June.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

